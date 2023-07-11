Pollensa town hall has provisionally fined Inmobiliaria Formentor S.A., the company representing the owners of the Hotel Formentor, 293,919.60 euros for having completely demolished the building.
Owners fined for the complete demolition of the Hotel Formentor
The company has been given a fortnight to respond
