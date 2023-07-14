The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation has renewed an agreement with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) to promote 'smoke-free' hotels on the island.

The federation's president, Maria Frontera, said on Friday that she is convinced that all the hotels that come under the federation - 855 - will become totally no smoking. "We can see the trend towards hotels being smoke-free spaces. We see this more and more with the European tourists who visit us." She added that it remains to be seen how national tourists will respond to this fight against tobacco.

The trend to which Frontera is referring is not simply for no-smoking rooms but for no-smoking hotels. All shared spaces in hotels would become smoke-free.

The AECC in the Balearics has recently signed an agreement with the Mallorca Restaurants Association for smoke-free terraces. The ban on smoking on terraces, which was introduced during the pandemic, has recently been lifted. But there are restaurants which are applying no-smoking policies.

In the same way, there are currently 24 beaches in the Balearics which are smoke-free. It should be stressed, and contrary to how this is sometimes reported, that there is no ban on smoking on beaches. The initiative relies on beachgoer cooperation.