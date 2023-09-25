FERGUS Group starts a major Magalluf hotel conversion project in one of the largest hotels in the Balearic Islands. The BH Mallorca will be converted into 3 establishments aimed at family and premium tourism. The estimated cost of the repositioning will be around 20 million euros.
1. FERGUS CLUB MALLORCA WATERPARK will be a 4-star hotel with 656 units. This hotel will have several swimming pools, including a large children's pool (Splash Pool) and the largest water park in a hotel resort in the Balearic Islands. Also planned is a MAGNUS Premium area with its own pool, restaurant and facilities, with additional in-room services.
2. tent Calvia Beach will become a 280-unit hotel, born under the innovative B&UB (Bed and Unlimited Brunch) concept, to enjoy and share experiences with other guests. A design hotel just a few metres from the beach.
3. tent Mojito Suites will become a 120-unit hotel, also born under the B&UB concept. The hotel is located only 200 metres from the beach and is planned to be open all year round.
20 million euros for massive Magalluf hotel project
BH Mallorca will be converted into 3 establishments
