Giant water park.
Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova

Giant water park.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter25/09/2023 14:52
TW0

FERGUS Group starts a major Magalluf hotel conversion project in one of the largest hotels in the Balearic Islands. The BH Mallorca will be converted into 3 establishments aimed at family and premium tourism. The estimated cost of the repositioning will be around 20 million euros.

1. FERGUS CLUB MALLORCA WATERPARK will be a 4-star hotel with 656 units. This hotel will have several swimming pools, including a large children's pool (Splash Pool) and the largest water park in a hotel resort in the Balearic Islands. Also planned is a MAGNUS Premium area with its own pool, restaurant and facilities, with additional in-room services.

2. tent Calvia Beach will become a 280-unit hotel, born under the innovative B&UB (Bed and Unlimited Brunch) concept, to enjoy and share experiences with other guests. A design hotel just a few metres from the beach.

3. tent Mojito Suites will become a 120-unit hotel, also born under the B&UB concept. The hotel is located only 200 metres from the beach and is planned to be open all year round.

Related news
Andy Murray and the British team are packing for Mallorca.

Andy Murray bringing Team GB to Magalluf

FERGUS Group's intention is clear: to reposition and beautify the Magaluf area, its surroundings and therefore achieve a higher quality type of tourism aimed at families and clients who are looking for a plus in their holidays in terms of facilities and service.

Photo gallery

Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova

Photo gallery

Inside Branson's new hotel which opened on Wednesday

Sir Richard Branson’s Mallorcan dream has finally come true with the opening of his new super luxury Son Bunyola Hotel.