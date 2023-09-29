Branson Mallorca hotel.
Inside Branson's new hotel which opened on Wednesday

Jason Moore29/09/2023 12:53
Richard Branson's Virgin Group is looking to expand further in the Balearics just months after opening a new hotel in Banyalbufar in Mallorca. The company looks set to open a hotel in Ibiza and also expand its hotel on the island.

"Part of our strategic focus on resorts, in particular, is to complement what Virgin Voyages is doing," Virgin Hotels CEO James Bermingham told Travel Weekly. "So, Ibiza is a big project for us in Spain because Virgin Voyages stops there, and in the Caribbean, same thing."

Virgin cruise ships are frequent visitors to the ports in Palma and Ibiza.

Sir Richard Branson’s Mallorcan dream has finally come true with the opening of his new super luxury Son Bunyola Hotel.