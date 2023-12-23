When the Council of Mallorca's tourism councillor paid a visit to the Hotel Formentor site on Tuesday, it was reported that the owners - Emin Capital - have still to be granted a licence for garden landscaping. It has now emerged that a reconstruction licence is also pending; this relates specifically to the hotel's façade.

Pollensa's mayor, Martí March, has confirmed that three licences in all are outstanding. The owners have been asked for further documentation, while the processing of these licences is subject to reports from other authorities, e.g. the environment ministry.

"Once we receive the documentation and the reports, the town hall will be able to grant a licence within a period of seven to ten days."

The town hall issued a fine of 300,000 euros for the demolition of the old hotel without a licence (which was subsequently granted). This was paid with a 40% discount for prompt payment, as is allowed under legislation.

There are also proceedings related to reconstruction without a licence. "These have not been concluded yet and it is too early to talk about amounts. We have met with them and there is an exchange of information," says the mayor, stressing that "we are not against anyone".

March adds that the town hall is working on the hotel's situation with "rigour". "It is a complex issue. When we came to power (in June this year), we found that the urban planning department was chaotic. This is one of the inheritances we received. We have already appointed an urban planning coordinator with the idea of separating the political and professional areas and we will be hiring two more architects over the next three years."

As to the building of a heliport at the hotel, the mayor says that there has been no licence application. "It would first need licences from other bodies more important than us."

Meanwhile, the Alternativa per Pollença, which has no representation on the council, has called on the town hall administration not to be "intimidated" and to sanction the reconstruction without a licence.