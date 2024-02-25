Some years ago, Garden Hotels in Mallorca took the strategic decision to commit as much as possible to zero-kilometre products, to the island's farmers and to circularity in the form of waste management.

At a time when the island's farmers have been making demands that have been front-page news, Garden Hotels is a prime example of one of the demands - that the hotel industry makes a commitment to zero-kilometre products.

Beyond this, it was the first hotel chain with a project to convert hotels' organic waste into ecological and quality composting. There is now a new circular biomass management project. This aims to encourage the hotel sector to create a community that promotes soil regeneration, conservation and biodiversity through the use of remains as new resources.

On January 30, the Balearic Environment Commission gave its approval for the company's bio-waste agricultural composting plant on the Sa Teulera eco-finca in Petra without the need for it to be subject to an ordinary environmental impact assessment.

It is a composting plant suitable for organic farming using biowaste from Garden Hotels' kitchens and restaurants as well as waste from garden maintenance. Sa Teulera is dedicated to the organic farming of fruit and vegetables that are supplied to the company.