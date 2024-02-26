Virgin Limited Edition, Sir Richard Branson’s collection of award-winning luxury hotels and retreats, is pleased to announce that its newest addition to the portfolio, Son Bunyola Hotel, and the three luxurious villas on its stunning 1,300-acre estate in Mallorca’s Tramuntana Mountains, are set to re-open on 1 March 2024 and will remain open year-round. Just last week the Banyalbufar council gave the green light to a second Branson hotel on the Son Bunyola estate.

The highly anticipated Son Bunyola Hotel opened in June last year following a meticulous restoration project to sympathetically bring back to life a 16th century finca building at the heart of the Son Bunyola estate as a 27-bedroom small luxury hotel. The new hotel opened in June for the full summer season, alongside the three pre-existing villas. However, as of March 2024, guests will be welcomed all year-round to enjoy the mild Mallorcan climate in the winter months and take full advantage of all that the UNESCO World Heritage Site has to offer, including a plethora of world-class hiking and cycling routes straight from the hotel’s doorstep, the on-estate tennis court, as well as a varied programme of wellness and cultural activities on offer.

Guests can take part in a weekly-changing programme of complimentary activities each day to relax and enlighten, including yoga and Pilates, wine tasting with the hotel’s sommelier, walks with a local guide, and tennis coaching sessions on the estate’s own court with stunning sea and mountain views. Further add-on activities available include guided hiking and cycling with the hotel’s own bikes at the ready, kayak tours from the estate’s unique beach location, painting classes with local artist Marcelina Etchegaray and perfume workshops with local brand Gaia Natural Products.

For those simply looking to relax and switch-off, Son Bunyola Hotel’s impressive 28-metre azure swimming pool overlooking the estate’s vineyards and breathtaking views beyond to the famous Sa Foradada is the ideal place to unwind. Guests looking for a more private home-from-home holiday experience, however, can choose to stay in one of the three luxurious villas, two of which have been newly refurbished for 2024 in the same style of the hotel’s elegantly relaxed décor designed by Palma-based Rialto Living. Each of the four- or five-bedroom villas benefits from its own private pool, as well as use of the facilities of the estate, such as the tennis and beach tennis/volleyball courts and the hotel’s two restaurants.

The hotel’s main restaurant, Sa Terrassa, will also be open seven days a week all year-round from March, helmed by newly appointed Executive Chef, Brenda Lisiotti, serving contemporary Mediterranean cuisine featuring home-grown, local and seasonal produce. Sa Terrassa welcomes guests of the hotel and villas, as well as local visitors wishing to dine for lunch and dinner. The hotel’s second restaurant, Sa Tafona, opening in June and housed in the historic olive press will open five days a week during the high season only, serving a playful take on street food and tapas to hotel guests.

Guests who book to stay at the hotel outside of high season for a minimum of three nights will benefit from their final night as complimentary (available 1 March – 13 June and 16 September – 24 November 2024), with rates starting from EUR 495 per room based on two adults sharing, including breakfast and complimentary mini bar. Equally, during the same dates, guests to the villas who book for a seven-night stay can enjoy the final night complimentary. Rates for the villas start from EUR 1,980 for a four-bedroom villa on a self-catering basis and EUR 4,500 on an all-inclusive basis. For more information and to book a stay at Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas, visit www.virginlimitededition.com/son-bunyola