News | Latest headlines

Britain's richest own big slice of Mallorca

Branson and Reuben Brothers are enormous Mallorca land owners

The Son Bunyola estate owned by Sir Richard Branson.
Inside Branson's new hotel which opened on Wednesday

The Son Bunyola estate owned by Sir Richard Branson.

Jason Moore29/01/2024 17:04
TW0

Some of Britain's richest men are some of the biggest land owners in Mallorca. If they were to sell their Mallorcan properties and land their fortune would increase considerably. Sir Richard Branson's Son Bunyola estate in Banyalbufar has 200 hectares. In fact, the Virgin tycoon owns a sizeable slice of the municipality of Banyalbufar which, as a joke, was dubbed Virgin town when he first bought the property and extensive land.

Branson has made significant investment on the island which will continue to grow when he opens a new hotel on the same site in two years' time. Branson has a fortune of about two billion pounds which naturally includes his Mallorca assets.

The Reuben Brothers.

But the biggest land owners are the Reuben Brothers with a personal fortune of 24 billion pounds. Brothers David and Simon Reuben own 1065 hectares (2,632 acres), of sea frontage totalling around 13.5k in Mallorca. The holdings are located within Manacor, Capdepera, Arta, and overlooking the Bay of Palma. So far the billionaires have not disclosed what plans they have for their Mallorca assets. They have extensive real estate interests.

Betlem; 120 hectare (around 300 acres) plot including over 1km of coastal land. Located within municipality of Artà, featuring sandy beaches, natural caves, a lighthouse and a yacht pier.

Cala Mesquida; 215 hectare plot (around 530 acres) within the Capdepera principality including 1.3 km of unbroken seafront. The land is adjacent to the development of Cala Mesquida, and boasts several constructions including two villas with a surface area of 1,670m2.

Manacor; over 200 hectares over 2 holdings;1. 116.5 hectares (around 290 acres) consisting of 5 adjoining plots of coastal land including almost 1.5km of unbroken sea. It is close to Rafael Nadal’s residence, his Academy & Museum in Manacor and the Vall d’Or Golf Club. The land includes areas of outstanding beauty including; a beach near Cala Romantica, a natural lake and various karstic caves including, Cova del Pirata & Cova des Pont. 2. 86.3 hectares further south in Cala Antena with 2km of sea frontage

Cala Figuera; 364 hectare plot (around 900 acres) near the Bay of Palma including 5 km of unbroken seafront. The land located, boasts, wild forest, two beaches, 2,835 sq m of constructed area including a restaurant and a beach club.

Andratx; 165 hectare plot, Ses Bases, with 3.5km of unbroken seafront.

Pollensa; 270 hectare plot with about 3.5km of sea frontage.

Photo gallery

Inside Branson's new hotel which opened on Wednesday

Sir Richard Branson’s Mallorcan dream has finally come true with the opening of his new super luxury Son Bunyola Hotel.

Also in News

Social Club in Palma Mallorca

Order for the "urgent" expropriation of Palma's British-owned Social Club

90 day rule costing Spain millions, say real estate agents

90 day rule costing Spain millions, say real estate agents

A squat in Palma, Mallorca

Selling properties in Mallorca that have squatters

Mallorca scene

200 people benefit most from Balearic inheritance tax reform

Most viewed
Most Commented

No comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in

Answering to

Currently there are no comments.