Britain's richest own big slice of Mallorca

Some of Britain's richest men are some of the biggest land owners in Mallorca. If they were to sell their Mallorcan properties and land their fortune would increase considerably. Sir Richard Branson's Son Bunyola estate in Banyalbufar has 200 hectares. In fact, the Virgin tycoon owns a sizeable slice of the municipality of Banyalbufar which, as a joke, was dubbed Virgin town when he first bought the property and extensive land.

Branson has made significant investment on the island which will continue to grow when he opens a new hotel on the same site in two years' time. Branson has a fortune of about two billion pounds which naturally includes his Mallorca assets.

But the biggest land owners are the Reuben Brothers with a personal fortune of 24 billion pounds. Brothers David and Simon Reuben own 1065 hectares (2,632 acres), of sea frontage totalling around 13.5k in Mallorca. The holdings are located within Manacor, Capdepera, Arta, and overlooking the Bay of Palma. So far the billionaires have not disclosed what plans they have for their Mallorca assets. They have extensive real estate interests.