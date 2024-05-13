The new Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor will open in August this year after years of refurbishment. The new resort was once the Hotel Formentor, one of the island's top hotels which welcomed Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly and Tom Cruise.
Well there are a couple of Holy Stones that are left from the original Strukture they got what they wanted in every department was a shame they Dumped the rubbish in the corner and paid someone don’t hear anything about sorting that out I’m absolutly sure it will be beautiful and as with all four seasons Hotels 🏨 Fantastic !