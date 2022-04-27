Living in Mallorca is extremely good for your health and prolongs your life.

In 2020, the regions in the EU with the highest levels of life expectancy at birth were located in France, Spain, Italy and Greece. The EU region with the highest life expectancy at birth was the French island of Corsica (84.0), followed by the Balearics (83.9) and the Epirus region in Greece (83.8).

On the other hand, the EU regions with the lowest life expectancy at birth were all in Bulgaria: North-West (72.1), North-Central (72.8), and North and South-East Bulgaria (72.9).

The French island of Corsica had the highest female life expectancy (87.0 years), followed by the Spanish region of Galicia (86.7).

Two French regions (Loire and Midi-Pyrénées), the Åland Islands in Finland and the Epirus region in Greece recorded the same female life expectancy; 86.4 years.

The highest levels of male life expectancy at birth were recorded in the Epirus region in Greece, the region of Umbria in central Italy and the Balearics (all 81.4).