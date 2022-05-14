Temperatures in Mallorca reached 30 degrees on Friday for the first time so far in 2022.

At 15.00 hours in Binissalem it was 30.5 degrees while in Palma it was 30.3 degrees.

Llucmajor and Porreres also basked in temperatures over 30 degrees.

During the day, the maximum temperatures have been close to 30 degrees in other areas of Mallorca. Temperatures reached 29 degrees in Santa Maria del Camí, Campos, Salines, Son Bonet airport, Petra and Palma airport.

In Minorca the highest temperature was recorded in Es Mercadal, 29 degrees, followed by Ciutadella and Minorca airport, with temperatures of 27 and 26 degrees respectively.

In Ibiza, Friday's maximum temperature was 27 degrees.

And, today, maximum temperatures of over 31 degrees are forecast, so it's time to hit the beach and enjoy Mallorca.