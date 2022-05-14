Hot in the city, 30 degrees in Palma. | Miguel OsÃ©s
Temperatures in Mallorca reached 30 degrees on Friday for the first time so far in 2022.
At 15.00 hours in Binissalem it was 30.5 degrees while in Palma it was 30.3 degrees.
Temperatures in Mallorca reached 30 degrees on Friday for the first time so far in 2022.
At 15.00 hours in Binissalem it was 30.5 degrees while in Palma it was 30.3 degrees.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.