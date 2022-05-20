The APB Balearic Port Authority has reminded the owners of bar and restaurant terraces along Palma's Paseo Marítimo sea front that they are obliged to comply with the authorised opening and closing times.

The organisation explained in a letter posted today that the conditions under which the concession for these spaces are granted establish that the opening and closing hours are, in general, from 7am to midnight; on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays from 7am to 0:30am and, exceptionally, from 1 April to 31 October, the closing hours are extended by half an hour.

It also stressed that the terraces must respect the free movement of pedestrians and that they must be dismantled when the establishment is closed.

The APB has detected that an increasing number of establishments are keeping their terraces open until the early hours of the morning and that this has intensified since the council allowed bars and restaurants to expand the size of their terraces by closing a lane of traffic.

"Numerous complaints have been received from neighbours denouncing noise late at night and that they cannot relax," he explained.

The APB warned that the Port Police will start issuing fines.