Santa Margalida Town Council is making a bold commitment to promote culture and heritage; and promote local identity through an ambitious artistic and cultural project, ‘A return to the history of Santa Margalida’. The project started in 2016 under the name ‘Can Picafort: the new Ithaca of the Mediterranean’ and has now been continued and strengthened. Thanks to this, the whole town has been revalued as a tourist destination and the culture and art it offers, which is unique in Mallorca, has been expanded.
