Santa Margalida Town Council is making a bold commitment to promote culture and heritage; and promote local identity through an ambitious artistic and cultural project, ‘A return to the history of Santa Margalida’. The project started in 2016 under the name ‘Can Picafort: the new Ithaca of the Mediterranean’ and has now been continued and strengthened. Thanks to this, the whole town has been revalued as a tourist destination and the culture and art it offers, which is unique in Mallorca, has been expanded.

This initiative serves to give a new image to the town, strengthen the links between the environment and its residents, and offer a cultural alternative to everyone who comes to Can Picafort. In this way, the town has become the cultural reference point of the northern part of the island, particularly in the Bay of Alcudia. In other words, thanks to this project, Can Picafort has become the most important tourist destination in Mallorca in terms of art and culture and has made the whole town of Santa Margalida an important cultural enclave in the world of contemporary art in the Balearic Islands.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to invite all the neighbourhoods of Can Picafort, Santa Margalida and Son Serra de Marina, all Mallorcans and all tourists who visit us, to enjoy our town through our art and cultural heritage. Projects like this help us to become a cultural reference point on our island.