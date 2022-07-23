June was an intense month, with a lot of relevant news for the future of the marine environment on a global, national, and Balearic level. The United Nations Oceans Conference, which took place in Lisbon from June 27 to July 1, was a turning point that allowed us to leave behind what in the words of the United Nations has been a "collective failure", to guarantee the protection of our seas and to move towards collective success in protecting marine biodiversity at a global level.
More than 150 countries have committed to conserve or protect at least 30% of the oceans with marine protected areas (MPAs) and other effective conservation measures by 2030. However, these pledges are not credible if we do not ensure effective management of what we have already protected.
From collective failure to collective success
Moving towards collective success by protecting marine biodiversity at a global level...
June was an intense month, with a lot of relevant news for the future of the marine environment on a global, national, and Balearic level. The United Nations Oceans Conference, which took place in Lisbon from June 27 to July 1, was a turning point that allowed us to leave behind what in the words of the United Nations has been a "collective failure", to guarantee the protection of our seas and to move towards collective success in protecting marine biodiversity at a global level.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.