After weeks of a strong heat wave that has set record temperatures both on land and at sea, we cannot begin this editorial without making a new call for the urgent need to decarbonise and abandon fossil fuels (oil, gas, coal); this will only be possible if we achieve a rapid deployment of renewables. We need to face this collective challenge, a challenge not without tensions, with great responsibility and far-sightedness. Renewables are not thriving as fast as they should, but they are evolving. Advanced technology and increasingly lower generation costs allow us to be optimistic and believe in the feasibility of rapidly deploying renewables. We now need to get our act together and reach an agreement.
