August is over. The workers have returned to their grindstones, the annual island holiday is done with, and Mallorca is ticking along nicely once again like clockwork!!!

This time of the year usually has me planning a little break of my own. But where to go? Many TV shows document ‘new experience’ breaks, along with the current trend for ‘adrenalin rush’ holidays like bungee jumping off impossibly high clifftops, or hang-gliding over bottomless canyons. Other Half and I have been deliberating over what to choose! Walking the Appalachian Trail in flip-flops? Racing sand buggies across the Sahara? Or maybe blind-folded white water rafting in Nepal?

Wherever we have ended up in the past, we have always selected our excursions carefully, generally favouring those involving a lower risk element. A few years back, when we were holibobbing in Thailand, Other Half and I didn’t really fancy the 'walking with tigers' experience, mainly because the mere slip of a handler who was controlling the big striped cats was using nothing more than a small stick the size of a twiglet. It could easily have manifested into ‘mauled by tigers’ so we took a rain check on that one. Our natural survival instincts kicked in and we chose an elephant ride instead. Yet in reality, when we weighed it up, although a wonderful and unforgettable experience, the risk levels were equally as high! A ten ton elephant being guided along the narrow ridge of a steep ravine by a twelve year old lad, using nothing but two skinny ankles behind two flapping ears was breathtaking (literally!)

This year, while the international airline circus still struggles to sort itself out, we didn’t fancy taking ANY unnecessary risks, and that includes travelling to distant shores, especially when we already have paradise right here on our doorstep!

Many Mallorcans don’t even bother to leave the island for their annual holiday, and plump for a peaceful stay at the family’s summer home by the coast, or a nice local resort somewhere on the island - sometimes venturing for a week or two away on our sister shores of Minorca or Ibiza. And why not? After all, a holiday is supposed to be a relaxing, well deserved break, and not a question of angst ridden survival surrounding the transport and travel plans.

Minorca and Ibiza don’t even need to involve the complication of a busy airport with its constant queues and crowded corridors. A short drive to Alcudia then ‘WHOOOSH!!’ straight on to a ferry. No two hour check-in, no risk of changed or cancelled flights, or missing a connection. And no concern over whether or not your cases will join you at your final destination. It’s a no brainer. The cases are in the boot!

We recently made the decision and booked ourselves into an amazing haven of peace and tranquility right here on the island. An ‘adults only’ agrotourism hotel and spa nestled in the glorious countryside of Mallorca. The property was once a rambling ‘finca’ within an olive grove, complete with outbuildings and a main house. Today... this particular petit hotel now showcases chic, private pool villas, junior suites with secluded terraces, and has been gloriously and stylishly renovated and revamped into the perfect staycation destination – a truly exquisite island retreat.

Natural Mallorcan stone, sheer glass and organic materials abounded to greet and please the eye. I just adore the way those clever architects combine the traditional look and feel of a project with a contemporary twist, utilising clean lines and no fuss space.

Our room was large, airy, super cool and flawless. The bed was from heaven. The gardens were calming and beautifully manicured (just love a bit of topiary). Chill out areas were opulent with a serene designer pool to die for!

The food was also ‘out of this world’ with both breakfast and evening choices outstanding, and taken either inside in the restaurant or al fresco on the covered terrace. We couldn’t fault it. And have never been happier to be living on this glorious island with such ‘treasures’ merely a short drive from home. No wonder the discerning tourists flock here, seeking out these secret gems!

Having lived here for seventeen years, how wonderful that we can still discover such amazing hideaways without spending an absolute fortune abroad, or stressing on getting there! I think there might be something in the local’s mantra of ‘why roam, stay at home?” In fact, we had such a wonderful staycation we have planned another similar treat really soon. And not an elephant in sight. I can’t wait!