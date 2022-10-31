Halloween weekend at last. The spooky season that entails carving pumpkins, trick or treating, eating sweets, and watching scary movies.

If you're still not sure what there is out there to watch, here are a few of my top picks. Grab the remote control, get the popcorn popping and have a blanket handy, you might need to hide behind it!

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Movie // 91 minutes // Halloween, Comey, Horror // Cast includes Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, David A. Cooper and Nickolas Wolf

A teenage girl, who accidentally releases an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she'd want to in order to save their town - her father.

DISNEY +

Grimcutty

Movie // 101 minutes // Horror, Mystery, Thriller // Cast includes Sara Wolfkind, Shannyn Sossamon, Usman Ally and Callan Farris

In this modern creature feature, a scary internet meme called "Grimcutty" stirs up panic amongst all the parents in town, convinced it's making their kids harm themselves and others. When a real-life version of Grimcutty starts attacking teen Asha Chaudry, her parents believe that she's cutting herself as part of a challenge.

HBO MAX

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Movie // 85 minutes // Horror, Exorcism, Evil Possession // Cast includes Shay Mitchell, Stana Katic, Grey Damon and Louis Herthum

Mitchell plays a disgraced ex-cop and recovering addict who must take a graveyard shift at the morgue in the hospital where she got sober. She begins to witness terrorizing and violent murders shortly after a mysterious and brutally massacred body is delivered to the morgue.

Scream

Movie // 112 minutes // Horror, Thriller, Mystery // Cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega

Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the mask of Ghostface and begins to hunt down a group of teenagers to resurrect the secrets of the town's deadly past.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Movie // 98 minutes // Horror, Supernatural // Cast includes Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert and Henry Ayres-Brown

A young woman is trying to find what happened with her mother, who disappeared years ago, until she discovers a terrifying truth about her mother's past.