A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.
Also starring Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins and Lauren Lapkus.
Filmed in Georgia:
Movie // 91 minutes // Halloween, Comey, Horror // Cast includes Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, David A. Cooper and Nickolas Wolf
Grimcutty
Movie // 101 minutes // Horror, Mystery, Thriller // Cast includes Sara Wolfkind, Shannyn Sossamon, Usman Ally and Callan Farris
In this modern creature feature, a scary internet meme called "Grimcutty" stirs up panic amongst all the parents in town, convinced it's making their kids harm themselves and others. When a real-life version of Grimcutty starts attacking teen Asha Chaudry, her parents believe that she's cutting herself as part of a challenge.
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Movie // 85 minutes // Horror, Exorcism, Evil Possession // Cast includes Shay Mitchell, Stana Katic, Grey Damon and Louis Herthum
Mitchell plays a disgraced ex-cop and recovering addict who must take a graveyard shift at the morgue in the hospital where she got sober. She begins to witness terrorizing and violent murders shortly after a mysterious and brutally massacred body is delivered to the morgue.
Movie // 112 minutes // Horror, Thriller, Mystery // Cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega
Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the mask of Ghostface and begins to hunt down a group of teenagers to resurrect the secrets of the town's deadly past.
