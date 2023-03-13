Mallorca has some of the most amazing views you can get around the Mediterranean, but is also a very rich in culture and history. This makes the island a popular place for photographers, giving them a wide range of sites to do what they do best.

1. Cala Pi

Cala Pi is a secluded beach located in a village with which it shares its name, Cala Pi, 17 kilometers from Llucmajor, in the south of Mallorca. Its name "Pi" (pine in Spanish) comes from the trees that surround the beautiful cove. Considered by many as the perfect beach, protected between two cliffs, with golden sand and turquoise blue waters. The cove is short, about 50m long, but quite wide (140m). The cliffs on both sides of the beach make it a safe place, protected from the winds.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Paulina Bonarek (@paulina.bonarek)

This beach extends 500 m inland between two vertical walls of more than 20 meters high. Its sand is fine, it has hardly any unevenness and a residential area is located nearby. The level of occupation of the beach is medium-high during high season. With a relaxed atmosphere, it attracts local and international tourists and is ideal for all types of users.

Bellver Castle is a Gothic-style castle on a hill 3 km to the west of the center of Palma.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Fonderie Mrht (@fonderie_mrht)

It was built in the 14th century for King James II of Mallorca, and is one of the few circular castles in Europe. First serving as the residence of the Kings of Mallorca, and afterward long used as a military prison throughout the 18th to mid-20th century, it is now under civilian control, being one of the main tourist attractions of the island, as well as the seat for the city's History Museum.

3. The Malgrats

The Malgrats are a group of small islands located in the municipality of Calvia. They are located next to the Santa Ponsa bay, hundreds of metres from the coast.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de piafmajorque 🏖️ (@piafmajorque)

They have a high fishery and ecological value due to their great diversity of habitats, both marine and aviary and to a lesser extent terrestrial, which is why their surroundings are listed and protected as a marine reserve by the government of the Balearic Islands.They are also home to a species of lizard endemic to the Balearic Islands, the Podarcis lilfordi.

4. Cala Agulla

The setting is idyllic: surrounded by pine trees and mountains, the water is crystal clear with incredible clear blue tones.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Mallorca Reisespezialist (@dream_of_mallorca)

Together with Cala Mesquida, it has been declared a Natural Area of Special Interest (ANEI) and Site of Community Interest (SCI). It is located on the outskirts of the popular tourist resort of Cala Ratjada, at the eastern end of Mallorca.

5. Fornalutx

Located in the Serra de Tramuntana, very close to Sóller, and some say that it is one of the most beautiful villages in Mallorca. It is certainly a town with a long history and a magnificent Gothic church built in 1639.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Martyna J (@rudzi.hudzi)

It is a delight to stroll through its narrow, cobbled streets and discover its centuries-old stone façades, for it is not in vain that it is one of the best-preserved municipalities on the island. Its main square is surrounded by some traditional cafés and shops.

6. Baños Arabes, Palma

The Arab Baths of Palma de Mallorca are one of the most emblematic monuments on the island, apart from the few examples of Islamic architecture preserved in Palma, located in the gardens of Can Fontirroig, in the historic centre of the city. Inside the building, the central room was intended for hot baths, which will surprise you with its impressive dome and skylights.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Catalina Bosch (@catalina_bosch_)

The baths date back to the eleventh century, allowing for only the partial conservation of its rooms and architectural elements. According to experts, the preserved remains were possibly part of the palace of a Muslim nobleman.

The Porto Colom lighthouse is located in the Spanish town of Porto Colom, municipality of Felanitx. Its tower measures 25m and reaches 42m above sea level.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Peter Hoos (@hoospeter)

Its construction was included in the General Plan for the Beaconing of the Spanish Coasts and Ports of 1861. In 1918 the tower was increased by 6.5 m in order to achieve a greater range and the original lantern was replaced by a cylindrical one with inclined uprights. In 1965 the signal was electrified and to avoid interference of the light beams with nearby buildings, the tower was extended by a further 10 metres.