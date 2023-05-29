As with Monday, relationships are a theme for today. The cosmic weather supports connection, companionship and teamwork. However, there may be a few hiccups toward the latter half of the day, which could disrupt the friendly vibe. We'll need to find a healthy balance between being cooperative and being individualistic. Meanwhile, this can be a great day to dabble in anything artistic or creative in nature, as the need for beauty, imagination and pleasure is strong.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You're encouraged to be cooperative and understanding. Start with the way you communicate.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't hesitate to ask for what you need, particularly if it's something that can make your life easier. There's a high probability that you'll get your wish.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your creative energy should be strong today. Expect to make noticeable progress with a project or idea.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Slow down and take stock. Take time to fill your own cup before you go rushing in to help anyone else.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might receive an exciting opportunity or some much-needed support through the generosity of a friend or your community.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sometimes it can help to make a list of your accomplishments or what you love about yourself. Receiving love and encouragement from friends helps too.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take care not to ruminate over the past or things you can't control. Good things are on the horizon.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Talking to the right person could bring you comfort or peace of mind. Reach out.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Helping someone out of the kindness of your heart can be a feel-good moment for you too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be open to someone else's input or feedback. They may be helping you more than you realize.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need a brief getaway or a change of scenery. How can you incorporate it into your day? Maybe a visit to the park or new lunch spot will do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Talk about what you're feeling, even if it's hard. Being true to yourself sometimes means doing a difficult but necessary thing.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're entertaining, outgoing and charming. You bridge people together and believe in the power of teamwork. Reciprocity and fairness are cornerstones of your relationships. When it comes to solving problems, you often put yourself in others' shoes, which enables you to be thoughtful and objective in your decision-making. These traits also make you an excellent leader. You feel your best when you're with others, whether you're working toward a goal or simply enjoying their company. You're a delight to be around, and making friends comes naturally to you. This year, passion, pleasure and romance will be prominent for you.