Give this week's Mallorca Crossword a go!

CLUES:

Across

1. Dejected (8)

5. Person who records the marks in a game (6)

9. Small town in the central Es Pla region of Mallorca, with the nearby Santuario de Montesion (8)

10. Agency of the United Nations responsible for providing aid to children (6)

11. In Mallorca it is sometimes called a Giant Mosquito, but this insect does not bite, preferring nectar to human blood! (5-3)

12. Bird of prey; on Mallorca the Peregrine and Kestrel variety are resident and Eleanora’s returns in the spring after wintering in Madagascar (6)

14. Bird of which the variety called Wryneck can be heard, if not always seen easily, in Mallorca’s olive groves (10)

18. Comedian, actor, writer and broadcaster who is a regular visitor to Mallorca (7,3)

22. Animal akin to a llama (6)

23. Desire for success or advancement (8)

24. Bivalve mollusc, a highly-prized delicacy (6)

25. Illegal (8)

26. Most advanced in years (6)

27. Describes someone who lives in Mallorca, for example (8)

Down

1. Make a likeness of (6)

2. Merseyside borough in north-west England on a peninsula that includes Birkenhead and Wallasey (6)

3. Skilful, intelligent (6)

4. Entranced (10)

6. Coastal holiday resort noted for its white sandy beach, located in the municipality of Capdepera, north east Mallorca (8)

7. Small, hard bun (4-4)

8. Factory where impurities are removed from a product (8)

13. Decorations (10)

15. Leafy green vegetable, related to the endive, and often featured in Mallorcan recipes (8)

16. Hated (8)

17. Farmyard birds (8)

19. Chirping insect with a song heard all over Mallorca in the summer (6)

20. Offended, upset (6)

21. Bony growth on a deer (6)

Give this week's cryptoquote a go!

A X Y D L B A A X R is L O N G F E L L O W

One letter stands for another. In this sample, A is used for three L’s, X for the two O’s, etc. Single letters, apostrophes, the length and formation of the words are all hints. Each day the code letters are different.

