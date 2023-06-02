The day may start off slow, but since it's the weekend, that may not matter much. If we need some fun and excitement, tonight's enthusiastic full moon should get the party started. The spirit of generosity will also be strong today, which may inspire us to give back or pay it forward. Volunteering, donating or engaging in humanitarian work is ideal. Meanwhile, something we've been wishing for could come true under this auspicious moon. Tonight may be a turning point as well, inspiring us to make a bold change in the name of progress and our dreams for the future.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may look to branch out and spread your wings, via traveling, saying yes to a new opportunity or doing something adventurous.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You could experience an emotionally cathartic moment that pushes you in a positive new direction. There might be a financial boon on the way too.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might receive an unexpected show of support from a guardian angel. It may also be time to move on from a particular partnership.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The future of a wellness or work-related issue is looking bright. You may feel the urge for a lifestyle change or to get more involved in your community.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Celebration may be in order today. Perhaps concerning a creative or passion project or a child in your life. Romance is also favorable.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There may be good news on the way concerning your family, home or a potential real estate transaction. Emotional healing is possible as well.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

An important discussion may come up now. Money or funding may be a part of the conversation.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could get offered a new contract or partnership deal. Growth and prosperity are baked into this relationship, so go for it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be feeling very good about yourself and work you've been doing on you. If you're not quite there yet, this may be a turning point.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Letting go doesn't always have to be difficult. Actually, it can be quite refreshing.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Everything comes together as it should with a team project or effort. You could also be very happy about reaching a goal. Party with friends!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could be recognized for your work or contributions, or be offered a moment in the spotlight. Don't be too humble about it. Show off!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your energy sparkles. You've got a charismatic personality and a playful sense of humor. You're authentic and engaging with a delightful presence. When there's something you want, you're not shy about it. You put yourself out there with confidence. You succeed because of your passion, courage and determination. You're affectionate and generous, and you welcome folks into your heart without a second thought. Adventure is a big part of your life. This year, relationships improve when you focus on quality over quantity.