Give this week's Mallorca Crossword a go!

CLUES

Across

7. Piece of cutlery (5)

8. Marine bird with slender bill which reaches the Balearics from its northern breeding grounds by travelling via the Strait of Gibraltar, and is therefore more common on Ibiza and Formentera than Mallorca (9)

9. Fruit of the oak tree, the most common of which on Mallorca is the Holm oak (5)

10. Lethargy, lack of resistance (9)

12. Butterfly or moth grub, the Processionary variety is one of the biggest pests on Mallorca as its spinal hairs can provoke allergic reactions in humans and can be fatal to cats and dogs (11)

16. See 3dn

17. Provide food (5)

18. Top of a building (4)

19. Tourist resort in Playa de Palma, Mallorca on the south coast near to the airport (3,8)

22. Done with a lot of effort, or with great difficulty (9)

24. Player on stage or screen (5)

25. Mixed drinks (9)

26. Kite-shaped fish with a long tail, available all-year round in Mallorca but its official season is mid-August to October (5)

Down

1. One who watches an 11dn perhaps (9)

2. Loose woman, originally connected with noblemen (9)

3, 16dn. Tourist resort in the municipality of Son Servera on Mallorca’s east coast, just north of Cala Millor (4,4)

4. Legal order to remain in one’s domicile (5,6)

5. Over, on top of (5)

6. Tree-dwelling mammal of Central and South America that spends 15-20 hours a day sleeping (5)

11. Sensational theatrical show (11)

13. Abate (3,2)

14. Something to eat with currants in; or someone slightly crazy (5-4)

15. Office that collects a tax, sometimes seen at the start of a major roadway (9)

20. Shrub, usually with yellow flowers, that is endemic to Mallorca and grows abundantly on the cliffs of the Sierra de Tramuntana (5)

21. Sledge dog (5)

23. Flower that grows from a bulb in many different colours, the Calla variety on Mallorca, however, is mostly white (4)

Last week's answers (Friday, May 26)

Across: 1 Downcast. 5 Scorer. 9 Porreres. 10 Unicef. 11 Crane-fly. 12 Falcon. 14 Woodpecker. 18 Stephen Fry. 22 Alpaca. 23 Ambition. 24 Oyster. 25 Unlawful. 26 Eldest. 27 Islander. Down: 1 Depict. 2 Wirral. 3 Clever. 4 Spellbound. 6 Canyamel. 7 Rock-cake. 8 Refinery. 13 Adornments. 15 Escarole. 16 Despised. 17 Chickens. 19 Cicada. 20 Miffed. 21 Antler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Give this week's cryptoquote a go!

A X Y D L B A A X R is L O N G F E L L O W

One letter stands for another. In this sample, A is used for three L’s, X for the two O’s, etc. Single letters, apostrophes, the length and formation of the words are all hints. Each day the code letters are different.

Last week's answer (Friday, May 26)

Open your eyes, look within. Are you satisfied with the life youÕre living? - Bob Marley