There could be a touch of frustration in the air this morning, particularly if we feel like we're not as far along with our goals as we'd like to be. Though, today calls on us to take our time with our work and be patient with the process. This could be a great time for employing a different approach or method in tackling a project or solving a problem. Ingenuity is especially welcome. By the afternoon, the cosmic weather improves, making it a good day for handling matters concerning business and finance, as well as other basic responsibilities.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be proud of the work you're doing, but don't use it for validation. Self-worth can't be measured by how much you achieve. You need a different definition of success.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's OK to change your mind. You don't always have to stick with a plan or see it through.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes solitude is necessary. You may need to get comfortable with having a little bit more time to yourself if it means you can better tend to your emotional well-being.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There may be people who want to support you in reaching your goals. If you want the help, be open to trying new things. You just might have fun.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

With reaching your goals, there's no need to rush. You'll get even better results by taking your time.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your words or innovative ideas could put you in the spotlight today. Be mindful of letting your insecurities steal your shine.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're having trouble getting along with someone, try not to take it personally. Maybe you need to step back a bit and distance yourself from the situation.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Are there any commitments you need to back out of? Is there someone you need to ask for help? It's time to have these conversations.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

In what ways do you need to practice moderation today? Perhaps it's in relation to how much work you're doing or your approach to wellness.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be brave in sharing what's in your heart or putting yourself out there in a new or creative way. You'll like where it leads you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might be feeling low energy today. It might be best to go to bed early.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's a good day to meet and connect with people. Maybe you'll make some new contacts or a new friend.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You put a plan together with thought and care, and you execute it with the same amount of intention. While you can be creative in how you think, you don't take unnecessary risks. Even when life throws you a curveball, you're still resourceful (and calm) enough to keep everything on track. You're a high achiever, and you're always aiming for the top, which you usually reach. Though, at times, you may need to remind yourself that winning isn't always important. This year invites you on a spiritual journey that will help you in finding the happiness and fulfillment you crave.