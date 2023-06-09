We may feel a bit moody or a bit all over the place today. It might not be the best time for doing anything big or making decisions of importance. It's one of those days where it's probably better to go with the flow and do whatever the moment calls for, whether it's taking a nap, cleaning the house or going outside for some fresh air. Toward the evening, the energy improves, making the timing more ideal for hanging out or going on a date.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may need to back out of plans or social engagements today so that you can get some rest.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might enjoy doing something impromptu or last-minute with friends. Be open.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You don't need to look for approval from anyone other than yourself. Make sure that you're happy with who you are.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Things may not always go the way you plan or envision them. The outcome may still be a positive one, though.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There is no need for you to compare yourself to anyone else. You are an original.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Pay no attention to the haters, the complainers or any other negative folks. Spend time with people who lift your spirits.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your bandwidth may be running very low. Be selective about what gets your time and energy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Romance could take you by surprise today. Don't be afraid to open your heart. If you're already partnered, a little spontaneity could help the two of you to reconnect.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Today is a good day to stay in and putter around your home or garden. The world can wait.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Flexibility is the key to keeping your stress levels down today. Go with the flow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be mindful of making decisions on impulse. Make sure your thinking is coming from a grounded place.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be feeling moody. Maybe you need a change of environment or a cool hands-on project to do.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a gifted thinker. You have a way of piecing the abstract together and making it sensible or relatable. You're also an idealist. For you, life is full of possibilities and options. You enjoy having this freedom. One thing you love is being on the move -- learning and exploring. It's hard for you to stay in one place for too long, because there's just too much to discover and experience. Sometimes you may need to have more patience with yourself and the process it takes to reach your goals. This year, instead of doing more, it may be more beneficial for you to do less.