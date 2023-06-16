The cosmic weather for Saturday offers us some warm, friendly vibes, which can be good for hanging out with friends or enjoying some local entertainment. With a new moon happening late tonight, there could also be some sleepy energy in the air, as we gear up for the next lunar cycle. As such, it might be a good idea to keep our schedule light, so we don't tire ourselves out. Since Saturn, the planet connected to work and responsibility, begins its four-month retrograde today, we're encouraged to reassess our commitments and obligations.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There should be fun things to do around your neighborhood today. Have a friend join you. Discovering a new hobby can be exciting as well.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You thrive when you're surrounded by beauty. Why not redecorate a room in your home? You might also enjoy entertaining at home or visiting family.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You could benefit from taking a creative class or workshop just for fun. Taking your music, comedy or poetry to an open mic could also be an option.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You'll be doing yourself a huge favor by scheduling some me-time on your calendar. Meanwhile, trust your intuition in making business or money decisions.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Go on a date with your BFF, attend a party, or join a volunteer or activity group. You'll appreciate the company.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You could be rewarded for the good you've been doing. Someone is looking out for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Traveling, exploring or sightseeing may be high on your list of things to do today. Venture out. Meet new people.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you need to work out the details of a contract or financial agreement, you've picked good timing. A chat with a financial advisor might be helpful.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might get the opportunity to connect with people of another culture or country, inspiring the student or globetrotter within you. An adventure with your partner may also be a treat.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Today centers your well-being. Talking to someone you consider a trusted advisor or confidant can be instrumental in alleviating stress.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Looks like a romantic afternoon or evening is written in the stars for you, whether you're single or attached. On a separate note, a heart-to-heart convo will go well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take some time out to organize your space or handle chores around your home. It will give you peace of mind.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're lively and amusing. Time spent with you often feels like a party. You're a natural conversationalist, and you've got a warm and welcoming personality. You're very popular! You can easily find friends wherever you go. Your mind is full of ingenious and original ideas. Some might even say that you're a visionary. You don't let life's troubles get you down. You always have a positive, fun-loving attitude, and you do whatever you can to share that joy with others. This year, let your voice be heard through art, music or writing. You'll score some new fans.