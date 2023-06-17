Although we had a new moon just a couple of hours after midnight, the lunar vibes are still fresh as we begin the day. While we usually set intentions at a new moon, we might want to hold off on launching big plans for now. We may be too foggy to handle things effectively. On a positive note, this could be a good day to spend time with family, do home-related chores or indulge in some self-pampering. Working on creative ideas or engaging with art can be fulfilling as well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You don't need to put any more activities on your calendar right now. What you need is a relaxing day at home or some quality time with family.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try not to stress about the future or something that may be temporarily out of your reach. Reframe any negative thoughts. Make a list of the positives in your life.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might not be feeling super confident today. Think about some of the qualities that you appreciate about yourself and keep them at the forefront of your mind.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Who and what inspires you? You're encouraged to seek them out, especially if you're feeling melancholy or anxious. Doing good for others can also raise your vibration.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be so quick to make yourself available to folks. You'll do a lot better enjoying some quiet time alone.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of who you decide to team up with or the new commitments you take on. Make sure the opportunity is the right fit for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Before you jump to the next project or idea, make sure to complete what you've already started. If you're starting something new, take the process slowly.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're on the fence about a romantic interest or you sense something's up with your partner, talk about it. An honest conversation can clear the air.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid overextending yourself to people. Be a bit more protective of your heart, energy or resources.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Things may not go according to plan today. You could end up feeling like you're going in circles. Maybe that's your cue to go and have some fun or ask for some backup.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't undersell your talent. Your time and skills are valuable. Meanwhile, giving a little love to your home space can support your well-being.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You're encouraged to do something self-affirming today. Put yourself out there by doing something bold. Take a creative risk or experiment with your personal style.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're tough as nails, but you're also sentimental and sweet. You work hard, and you love hard, too. No matter what happens in life, you'll stick by the people you love and weather the storms with them. You're perceptive, innovative and consistent. You often hit your goals because of your savviness and willpower. Although you love to win, you're not scared to lose or make mistakes. You know that growth doesn't come without a few growing pains. This year, the future looks bright with career and finances. What you want is within reach.