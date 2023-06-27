Zara, the flagship brand of the Inditex group, surprises fashion lovers once again with one of its most recent additions: the most affordable long guest dress in recent years, which also happens to be spectacular in design and quality. The summer sales have left many garments with irresistible discounts. Among them is a red midi dress.

The dress in question is a red piece that evokes elegance and sophistication, ideal for any special event, with its V-neckline and asymmetrical sleeves with ruffle and a thin strap on the other. This garment is positioned as one of the most sought after of the sales (it has a 27% discount). The dress is very stylish and gives an air of grace and distinction to the wearer thanks to its vaporous finish.

The Spanish brand is known for offering trendy garments that are usually more affordable compared to other high-end brands, but this garment exceeds all expectations. Priced at 36 euros (previously 50 euros), it's an ideal choice for those looking to shine without having to spend a fortune. It's not just the design and price that make it special, but also its versatility. Perfect for evening events or elegant weddings, it can also be adapted to more relaxed occasions when paired with the right accessories. Flashy earrings and high heels will perfectly complement a sophisticated look, while flat sandals and a light jacket can give it a more casual-chic feel.

In addition, red is universally flattering and evokes passion, energy and confidence. A dress in this shade will stand out at any event, and the asymmetric design adds a contemporary and bold element to a classic piece. If you liked it, you'll want to hurry up and buy it, currently on their website we can find it in sizes S and M, although in some physical shops it is possible to find the last units.