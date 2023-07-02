After a flurry of activity over the past two weeks, we may be feeling some relief under today's full moon. Some of us may be celebrating the progress we've made with our goals or the completion of a successful project. For others, today may offer a moment to regroup before jumping back into the daily grind. At the same time, this full moon may highlight the need to rethink our responsibilities, especially if we're feeling unfulfilled. It might be necessary to take a step back from certain obligations or move on altogether.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may have an achievement to celebrate -- big or small. You're seeing the results of your hard work.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The day's laidback vibes encourage you to take the day off for a quick trip. If you can't get away right now, maybe it's time to make plans to do so.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Know that if you miss an opportunity, it won't be the last. There's a much better one waiting for you. Meanwhile, you might score a financial win.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You could be ready to finalize a partnership agreement. This relationship has tons of growth potential. Also, make time to connect with your friends.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Think about at least one thing that you can do for your well-being today. Perhaps it means creating a regular routine that's more sustainable for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you've been feeling blocked in your creative or romantic life, expect a breakthrough. Too, today could be an opportunity to see what it's like to just focus on yourself for a change.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be focused on a matter related to your home or family. Any progress you've made in these areas or with your own healing should be acknowledged.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might receive happy news today. Similarly, you might have a conversation that puts you in good spirits. Take it as a sign of the better things to come.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you've been working to reframe your relationship with money, you may see noticeable results. Additionally, make sure not to (or allow others to) minimize how much you contribute.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You should be proud of yourself, especially of the things about you outside of goals or accomplishments.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You could be ready to let go of something or leave a situation that no longer works for you. If you've done all you can, there may be nothing left to do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be feeling more driven or goal-oriented than you have in a while. Know that you're on par for success. Aside from that, fun awaits you at a social gathering or event.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't sit around for opportunities; you would much create them. You have the Midas touch. All you need to do is put your mind to something, and you can achieve it. You're intuitive, savvy and creatively brilliant. Though, accomplishing goals isn't the only thing on your mind. Your relationships matter to you, too. You're extremely caring, supportive and committed when it comes to your loved ones. Everyone should have a friend like you in their life. This year, you'll find success with a very important partnership.