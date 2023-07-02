Mallorcan “llengües” is a traditional fabric that holds cultural and historical significance on the island. Llengües are vibrant, striped textiles that have been a part of Mallorcan culture for centuries. The word “llengües” translates to “tongues” in English, referring to the colorful stripes that adorn the fabric.

Traditionally, llengües were handmade on wooden looms using natural fibers like cotton or linen. The stripes often feature bold combinations of colors, creating a visually striking pattern. These fabrics were commonly used for clothing, home furnishings, and decorative items.

Llengües reflect the island’s rich cultural heritage and are deeply rooted in Mallorcan identity. They are a symbol of local craftsmanship and traditional textile artistry. The fabric carries a sense of authenticity and history, making it a unique feature of Mallorcan fashion and design.

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in llengües, both locally and internationally. Designers and artisans are incorporating this traditional fabric into contemporary fashion, creating modern interpretations of Mallorcan style. Llengües can be found in various forms, including clothing, bags, accessories, and home decor items.

Exploring Mallorcan llengües provides an opportunity to discover the island’s cultural heritage and support local artisans. Visitors to Mallorca can find llengües products in traditional markets, boutiques, and craft fairs, where they can appreciate the craftsmanship and vibrant beauty of this unique textile.

Whether used as a fashion statement or as a decorative piece, Mallorcan llengües add a touch of local charm and authenticity to any setting, preserving a piece of the island’s cultural legacy for generations to come.

Teixits Vicens is a renowned textile workshop located in Pollensa. For over 160 years they have been producing traditional Mallorcan fabrics, including the iconic llengües. The workshop combines craftsmanship with modern design, resulting in unique and high-quality products. Visitors can explore the showroom and witness the weaving process firsthand. Teixits Vicens offers a range of textiles, from clothing and accessories to home furnishings, allowing individuals to bring a piece of Mallorcan heritage into their lives. Their commitment to preserving Mallorca’s textile traditions has made them a beloved institution on the island.

Book your guided visit, available Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm, by appointment only through info@teixitsvicens.com

You can also find their products in a number of shops across the island: