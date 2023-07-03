If you're a fashion lover who likes to keep up with trends without breaking the bank, Zara has the solution for you. With an impressive selection of affordable evening dresses, you can add new pieces to your summer wardrobe for less than 20 euros. Today we're focusing on three dresses that are real bargains in terms of price and style thanks to the summer sale.

First up, we have the Zara Draped Short Dress. This dress, available for just 17.99€, features a flattering silhouette and draped design. In an elegant light grey tone, this dress is the perfect piece for any summer evening event. Its fabric adds a touch of sophistication and glamour to the piece, while its short length makes it suitable for warm summer nights. It is available in XS and L only.

Next on our list is the Ribbed Top. Although technically a dress, this top, which costs just 15.99€, can be worn on its own or can easily be paired with a skirt or shorts underneath to create a dress look. This boho style top, with its ribbed fabric, thin straps and asymmetric fringing at the hem is ideal for those hot days when you're looking for a relaxed yet chic look. It is available in sizes S, M and L, although there are only a few units left of the latter.

Last but not least, we have the Seamless Jewels Dress from Zara. Priced at 15.99€, this dress offers a touch of glamour and sophistication. Its seamless design and jewel-like fringe detail make it a perfect choice for a formal event or a night out. The versatile black colour and fitted design accentuate the silhouette for an elegant look. It is available in size XS-S.

These three dresses from Zara prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to look fashionable this summer. With its wide range of affordable styles and designs, Zara continues to offer the latest fashion trends at prices that won't break the bank. So, if you're looking to update your summer wardrobe for evening events without spending too much, these Zara dresses are a great option.