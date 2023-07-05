The day may start off stressful, which could lead to frustration. We'll need to be mindful of reacting to problems without thinking things through. As such, it's not the most ideal time for making important decisions. The good news is that the tension begins to die down by the afternoon, giving us an opportunity to catch our breath and slow down to a more comfortable pace. Meanwhile, if we need to make amends or smooth things over with someone, the latter half of the day will provide us with that option, too.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be a lot happier if you stay off social media for the day or enjoy some quiet time alone.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Who are the folks you can count on? You may need to call on them today. If you don't have friends like this, it's time to do something about that.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes, it's best not to share every comment or opinion that you have, as it can help you avoid unnecessary drama. If you need to speak on something today, make sure it's constructive.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There could be an unexpected expense that pops up, so try to be mindful of your spending. If you're stressed about money, your worries may soon subside.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might insist on doing everything your way, but try to be open to other options or another approach.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You probably have much to do and little time or energy to get to it all. Look to others for support or assistance.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be in high demand or feeling like you should extend yourself for others today. However, what you need most is to focus on yourself right now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There's a strong chance that you're feeling overworked with all the responsibilities on your plate. Make time for joy and laughter -- you deserve it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of oversharing or offering unsolicited advice. Too, don't be so quick to start a project or agree to something without giving it some thought first. Pause and relax.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you need to discuss money or a financial agreement of some sort, it's a good day to have a meeting or to reach out and get the conversation started.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't let folks zap away your confidence or your energy. Keep a positive mindset.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might wake up with a lot on your mind. However, don't sit and stew in your feelings; talk about them. And if you're feeling moody, take it easy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're full of passion and spark. You dance to your own rhythm. You follow your heart. You have a bold personality and a brave soul. Because of the amount of spirit and determination that you possess, you often reach your goals and realize your dreams. You're loving and affectionate. You're like a magnet, too, as people often gravitate toward you and your positive vibe. You're innately creative and brilliantly insightful. You're usually light-years ahead of the current trends and popular topics. This year encourages you to broaden your mind and your horizons.