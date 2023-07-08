The cool cosmic weather for today supports just about anything we have in mind when it comes to how we want to spend our Sunday. It's a great time to socialize, go on a date, or do something fun or active. We can expect to be in a cheerful or pleasant mood for much of the day. Though, there could be some crankiness in the air come later tonight. As such, it might be a good idea to go home or hit the hay earlier than usual.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might opt to stay home instead of going out. Consider hosting or entertaining at your place. You'll appreciate the company.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's a great time to get involved with a project that enables you to give back to others. You can make a difference.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be in the mood to socialize and connect with folks today. Just try not to break the bank doing it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be more focused on your responsibilities than anything else. Try not to get consumed by work. Give yourself a break.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Getting outdoors could assist you with getting out of your head. Inhale the fresh air. Soak up some sun. Visit a place that puts you in good spirits.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're upset or stressed, talk to someone you can confide in. Don't keep it to yourself. Too, be mindful of the company you keep today. Avoid energy vampires.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might have a lot to handle or take care of today. Don't neglect to ask for the help you need.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Focus on your well-being. Avoid overworking yourself. Seek out people or stories that inspire you and give you hope.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may still be in fun mode today. It's a great time to indulge your creative, playful or romantic side.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The day is ideal for spending quality time with someone you love. Similarly, if you need to have a heart-to-heart conversation, it should go well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Taking a workshop or class, or talking to someone you can learn from, can be good ways to feed your mind. Exploring your city could spark your curiosity, too.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pamper yourself in any way you can today. Self-love is definitely some of the best love you can experience.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're full of passion and enthusiasm. You can motivate others with your positive energy and your ability to lead. You may be a bit hot-tempered at times, but you quickly cool off and don't hold grudges. You just aren't afraid to dig in your heels and fight for what matters to you. Still, you're fun to be around. You're usually the life of the party. You're caring and protective of the people you love, and you always have your friends' backs. This year, you may be doing some amazing things in your career or in your corner of the world.