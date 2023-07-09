The energy for today is challenging. Keeping to ourselves as much as possible and focusing on the tasks at hand could help to circumvent potential drama. Since emotions may be heightened at this time, we should be mindful of making mountains out of molehills. Too, this might not be the best day for discussing hot-button topics or making important decisions, as our feelings could cloud our judgement. The good news is that the vibe significantly improves later in the evening, which should take the edge off.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try to be patient with folks who don't think or do things the way that you do. If you're feeling moody, burn the energy off with physical activity or by organizing your space.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might have lots on your mind. You might be able to find some calm with some art therapy or by engaging with your playful side.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Social fatigue is a real thing, and you might be hit hard with it today. That's your cue to step back and focus your attention inward.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Advocate for yourself as necessary, but take care not to make something small or insignificant into a bigger deal than it should be.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Try not to worry too much about things that are beyond your control. Consider what you can manage and stay focused on that.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid getting involved in other people's problems today. Do something fun or intellectually engaging instead.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may have lots you want to accomplish, but you might find everyone to be very distracting. Find a calm and quiet space to work or turn your notifications off for a little while.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Do you really have the bandwidth or resources you need to start a new project? Take some time to think about it or map out a plan.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You don't have much time to waste. That's why you'll need to be conscientious about how you allocate your time. You've got serious business to handle.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It may not be worth arguing with folks today. Don't feed into petty drama.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take care not to spread yourself too thin. Matters concerning your home or family might require your full attention.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When it comes to romance, don't settle. You have options. Too, don't allow anyone to rattle your confidence. Remember your awesomeness.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a smart and deeply grounded individual. Because of the amount of time and care you put into your work and your relationships, it's no wonder why people hold you in such high regard. You achieve your goals because of how hard you work. You pay attention to the details, and you always have a plan, as well as a backup plan. You feel your best when you're involved in projects that are meaningful. This year brings you an opportunity to make some of your biggest wishes come true.