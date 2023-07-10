We can expect sunny cosmic weather today, which should put us in a feel-good mood. Creativity and productivity will also be up. It's a great day for handling just about any project or goal we've got on the agenda, especially matters that require an innovative approach or involve the use of artistic mediums. The timing is also ideal for attending or hosting art-related performances and events. Romance should be another bright spot for the day, as many folks will be in a flirty and affectionate state of mind.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be in a generous mood. Consider something you can do to make someone's day. Too, you may get a bump in money or income.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can make a very powerful impact on others by putting your best self forward.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your intuition is spot-on today. Trust yourself when it comes to making important or creative decisions.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might have the chance to connect with influential people. The connections you make could end up playing a role in your future achievements.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There may be an opportunity that you want to create or secure for yourself. Go for it -- there's a strong chance that you'll succeed.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You often go above and beyond to help others. Today, you can expect some of that positive energy to be returned to you, perhaps with a blessing or a lucky break.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Utilize your resources through reaching out to friends or people you know. If there's something you need, they can help you get it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You and your partner might be discussing big plans. The future looks bright. On another note, it's an excellent time to give a presentation.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might be eager to start a new project or goal. Finishing what you currently have on your to-do list will ensure the success of whatever you have lined up next.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's a great time for a romantic evening with your partner or to meet someone new. Meanwhile, there may be some extra money to be made from your creative skills.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Enjoying time spent with close friends or family might be high on your list of things to do today. Too, you might receive promising news concerning money, property or a loved one.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Consider enrolling in a course to grow or hone your skills. Aside from that, creating a step-by-step plan will help you bring a great idea to life.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

There's hardly anything that you can't do or accomplish. Your self-confidence and positive attitude help you to succeed. You're funny, warm and endearing to be around. Whatever you do, you're always going to leave a unique stamp on it. Even the places you go will forever be touched by your presence. You love experiencing all the good that life has to offer. You also do your best to give those experiences to others, too. This year sees you breaking new ground with a goal or a dream. Reach for the stars!