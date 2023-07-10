Vinokilo events are unique and popular gatherings that offer a fresh and exciting twist to the traditional shopping experience. In these events, vintage clothing and accessories are sold by weight, allowing attendees to discover hidden gems and build their wardrobes sustainably. The concept behind Vino Kilo is to combine shopping with a social and vibrant atmosphere, creating an enjoyable and eco-friendly fashion community.

At Vinokilo, attendees can browse through racks of curated vintage items, ranging from clothing to accessories, and pay based on the weight of the items they choose. This approach encourages sustainability by promoting the reuse and recycling of pre-loved fashion. Shoppers can explore various styles, eras, and trends, making each event a treasure trove for fashion enthusiasts seeking unique and one-of-a-kind pieces.

Set in the trendy and spacious venue of Sa Possessió (Carrer Gremi Velluters, 14, 07009 Palma) from July 28 to 30 between the hours of 4pm to 10pm, attendees can immerse themselves in the bustling atmosphere, accompanied by music and the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine while exploring the racks of vintage fashion.

There are a limited number of free tickets available. Once these are all gone the rest will cost 3€. They can be found online at https://vinokilo.events/collections/mallorca

The price per kilo will be announced by email previous to the event, and payment will only be accepted by card.

The event promises to create a sense of community among like-minded individuals who share a love for fashion and a commitment to sustainability. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to shop and discover unique fashion gems in Mallorca!