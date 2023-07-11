There may be some strong can-do energy going around today. Though if we want to keep ourselves from getting overwhelmed and stressed out, we'll need to go slow. Emotions will be heightened at this time, and it could be easy to take a perceived slight very personally. We can keep the bitterness and petty drama to a minimum by choosing not to engage in it. On a more positive note, the day does present the opportunity for us to connect with people at a heartfelt level, which can help to ease some of the tension we're feeling today.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Now is not the time to be impulsive or to take an unnecessary risk. Having patience will pay off.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Working through a conflict with someone may require the help of a mediator or giving the situation some space to cool down.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Multitasking could be less productive than you might think. Narrow down your focus, and you'll accomplish more.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of being too stubborn or afraid of change. Open your mind to other possibilities.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid taking anything personally. Take an objective approach. Meanwhile, before you rush in to help someone, first consider if your input is welcome or needed.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be hard to turn down the mental chatter today. Confiding in someone you trust can help you find your calm.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to step back from socializing or playing a supportive role for others so you can have time to focus on your own needs and responsibilities.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Before you start that next project or go after that new opportunity, ask yourself, Is your heart really in it?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It could be easy to awfulize and expect the worst now. Do something that helps you feel relaxed and grounded. Tend to your spiritual well-being.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You and a friend might be on a different page. Instead of stewing on it or misreading what's really going on, talk to them. The two of you can work things out.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

No matter how controversial or rebellious you want to be, sometimes you've got to pick and choose your battles.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't rush to the finish line. Take your time, and enjoy the journey. You'll reach your goal.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Whether there's trouble afoot or an opportunity to follow your heart, you spring into action. You live a life of passion -- it's all or nothing at all. You're unafraid to push the limits of what is possible. Because of your incredible amount of drive, you're no stranger to achievement or the spotlight. While you may not always feel comfortable standing out, you often do because of how hard you work and how gutsy you are. This year, you're pushed to switch up your approach and way of thinking. The old way of doing things is no longer cutting it.