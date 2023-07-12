The pace of the day moves so fast that it might be hard to keep up. We'll need to be mindful of scattering our energy in so many directions that we get very little accomplished. Decision-making may be challenging, too, as it will be hard not to scrutinise every detail. There's a strong chance that we'll feel blocked in terms of moving forward, which is why today isn't ideal for executing major plans or signing off on anything important. However, it is a day where we might want to take extra care of our nervous system. Utilizing stress-relieving tools will help.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It may be hard to tell which way is up today, which is probably a sign not to push yourself too hard. Relax your approach. Find a healthy way to blow off steam.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There are times when listening to someone else's feedback may work better than doing things your way. Today might be one of those times.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might feel overwhelmed by your responsibilities. Now's the time to ask for assistance.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't feel pressured to make a decision prematurely. Think about it. The choice that aligns with your values will be the most optimal one.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You can run yourself ragged -- and possibly overspend -- by trying to keep up with everyone. Your resources will be best spent on yourself today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You don't need to be a hero. What you need is some downtime. Make space for it in your schedule.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling worried or anxious, this might be a good time to talk to a wise and empathetic friend. Writing about your feelings can also be useful.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It might be wise to stay off social media or keep yourself from getting involved with others' drama. There are better ways to spend your day.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might seem like everyone and everything is clamoring for your attention. There's no need to oblige them all.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

No matter how much you may push and prod, you can't always get things to go the way you plan them. Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might be in serious need of community today. There's no shame in needing others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't allow self-doubt to get in your way or allow someone else to get in your head. You have what it takes to achieve your goals.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have an active and curious mind. You're resourceful. You're not afraid to speak your mind or say what's in your heart. Your words carry tremendous influence and power. People listen to you. You're an "ideas" person -- a visionary. Yet, you still put in the hard work and determination to make those visions come true. Although you can sometimes be impatient with yourself or the process of reaching your goals, you always see your plans through. This year, prioritize your spiritual well-being so that you'll have the bandwidth for all you want to do.