If we're in need of some rejuvenating energy, today's new moon should provide it in abundance. This moon supports new beginnings and big ideas. We may even be moved to help further a cause that we believe in, and for those of us who don't yet have one, this moon can provide us with inspiration. That said, though, we may need to be mindful of negative thinking today, because everyone won't be on the same page. If we are feeling low, we're encouraged to seek comfort through camaraderie and adventure.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be able to move forward with plans to relocate or upgrade your living space. Family dynamics or concerns can improve, too.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Perhaps you're ready to write a book, or launch a podcast or YouTube channel. Maybe you're interested in picking up a new skill. Whatever you're thinking, you have an idea worth pursuing.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A fresh financial start could be on the horizon. There could be a new job, better pay or additional income in the works.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be eager to start a new chapter in your life or become a better version of yourself. Imagine where you want to be -- then go for it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your spiritual well may be empty or low. Take time to replenish your mind, body and soul. Don't be afraid to walk away from something if you no longer have the bandwidth.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There's no getting around it. You need a team -- or at the very least a community. If you don't have people you can lean on, focus on building these kinds of connections.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make big strides with your career or business. Get the ball rolling. You can also make a powerful impact on others with a cause you care about.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

With travel and adventure on your mind, you might be inspired to set sail for new lands. Visit the places that are calling to you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There's a chance you're feeling more reflective at this time, which could move you to work on your emotional well-being. Let the healing begin. Intimacy can thrive, too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Partnership is the gateway to success for you now. There may be offers to consider. There's also potential in new and existing connections.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You're encouraged to create a better daily routine, one that's more manageable for yourself. Get back to the nuts and bolts of your day-to-day.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Romance, creative inspiration, confidence and authenticity -- you might experience a surge in one of these areas, or in all of them. Be courageous.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You were born with many gifts, like your empathy, inner strength and enthusiasm. You're not afraid to make it up as you go along, because your intuition never steers you wrong. Even a misstep can be the right step because you know that you can learn from your mistakes. You're loyal and sentimental. Although people try to copy you, they can never replicate you. This year, try on a new look or style that matches the new person you're becoming.