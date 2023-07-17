It's a high-energy kind of day. We should be brimming with creative inspiration, feel-good vibes and tons of motivation. For those of us who could use a little extra confidence, the cosmos should provide that, too. Overall, the day is good for laughter and play, as long as we don't shirk our responsibilities. Participating in any activity that allows us to feed our passion and share our talents with others will fit the bill for today. We'll just need to be mindful of engaging in self-centered behavior or being unnecessarily stubborn.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Indulging in art and imagination could be the key to your happiness today. Have fun with it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Connecting with your loved ones can energize you. Showing your living space a little extra love and care can be vitalizing, too. Add some mirrors or pops of color.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Conversations you engage in today could be very productive. Perhaps a new friend, opportunity or a brilliant idea will come out of the experience.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Do something nice for yourself today. Your future self will thank you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be in good spirits. Why not share the good vibes or pay it forward for someone else?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There's a strong chance you don't feel like doing much today. Give yourself permission to take it slow. If the show must go on, make sure to take a break.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Being in the company of like-minded people could provide you with the encouragement or support you need.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be feeling quite proud of yourself and the progress you've been making. If you aren't feeling proud, take a moment to acknowledge your wins -- big and small.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Traveling might be on the agenda for you today, although that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be hitting the road or catching a flight. Books and films can whisk you away, too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be in a pensive mood. Perhaps it's time to map out a strategy concerning a financial matter or give yourself a chance to work through some old feelings.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

No matter what you've got planned for today, you'll most likely be looking for some company. Companionship and collaborative projects are encouraged.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Expect to make progress with your to-do list. Enjoy the satisfaction of having a few less things to worry about.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You radiate love and inner beauty. The goodness of your heart always shines through. The spotlight always finds you because you're so unique. You might be artistically inclined, too. Though, no matter what you do, you're going to do it with a personal touch. You're always cheerful, friendly and up for fun. In a sea of darkness, you're like a ray of sunshine. You're also ambitious. Whatever goals you set, you usually reach them because you've got heart, and you've got the brainpower, too. This year, become your own biggest fan, and you'll be unstoppable.