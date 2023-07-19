The energy for today could go one of two ways: Either it will be an upbeat kind of day or one that's marred by unnecessary emotional drama. The kind of day we'll have largely depends on how we approach it. We can opt to focus on creative, joyful or confidence-boosting activities or projects, or we can choose to let our insecurities or ego dictate how we go about our day. We're encouraged to bring our best selves to the table and do our part in keeping the positive vibes going.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be ready to take a risk on something or someone new. If you want a happy outcome, let your core values drive your decision-making.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It might be hard to shake a bad mood. Sharing what's on your mind with someone who will listen can help. Journaling or practicing meditation might be useful, too.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're worried about something, there are times when the process of naming the fear can help you move past it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't be afraid of change. Some courage will be needed to get yourself where you want to go.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Try not to let your ego get the better of you today. You've got nothing to prove.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You could experience a moment of insight that can help you move in the right direction or get a better handle on a situation. No need to stress -- the answers will arrive.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Things may not always go the way you plan, but that shouldn't stop you from setting goals or dreaming about the future.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be eager to share your expertise or knowledge with others. Try not to let anyone rattle your confidence.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be craving excitement or a change of pace, but take care not to rush into something without considering if it's the best fit for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Compromise or flexibility may be the key to moving forward now. Don't be so stubborn.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A conversation with someone could throw you off guard. While you may not be able to control what others do, you can control how you choose to respond.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It could be far too easy to spread yourself thin today. Pace yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't ask for anyone's permission to be happy. You're going to follow your heart and do what you love regardless of what anyone else has to say. You're smart, creative and charismatic. Your light shines so bright that no matter where you are, you light up the room. Your fun-loving attitude is irresistible, and your warmth is genuine. You have a natural gift for understanding and getting along with others. Although you're a risk taker, you're learning to be wiser about the decisions you make. This year, don't settle for anything but the best. You deserve that and more.