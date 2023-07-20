There's a calm to the day, which could be helpful for catching up with work or getting back on track with our goals for the week. However, we're encouraged to go slow. There could be obstacles or delays that could impede our progress, making it extremely frustrating for anyone aiming to breeze through the day or move full speed ahead with plans. Patience and determination will come in handy. Today could also be an opportunity to become more thoughtful about how we spend our time and energy.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There are some things that you just can't rush or control, no matter how hard you try. Do what you can and allow the rest to work itself out.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need to take a step back from social commitments so that you can focus a bit more on yourself. Your true friends will understand.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The pressure might be on today, but know that you've got what it takes to handle it. As long as you believe in yourself, you can move mountains.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Stop focusing on what you can't do, because you've got options. Try opening your mind or being more flexible so that you can take a different approach.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If money's tight, you might need to adjust your spending or advocate for your fair share.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Perhaps it's time to exercise a boundary with someone or respect another's boundaries. If you're at a stalemate with someone, exercise some patience. They may come around.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your energy might be lower than usual, making it difficult to finish tasks. Take this as a sign that you need a break. Avoid burning yourself out.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Sticking with your go-to approach could keep you stuck. Be open to working with or learning from others if you want to progress.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might have some big goals and ambitions, but do you have the bandwidth to juggle all of them right now? Don't overcommit and under-deliver.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might feel like you're struggling to bring a plan together. Sometimes a rejection or a delay is actually a form of protection from the universe.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You enjoy being of help to others, but there are moments when you need to tell folks "no."

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Someone might try to push your buttons or get under your skin, but you don't have to take the bait. They have no power over you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're authoritative, disciplined and determined. You're a force to be reckoned with once you've made up your mind. You work hard for what you want, and you don't take any shortcuts. In relationships, you're protective, encouraging and doting. Anything you do, you're going to give it 100%. You just must remember to go easier on yourself from time to time and to give yourself credit where it's due. You're a natural leader, and people look up to you. This year, don't be so quick to get to the finish line. Enjoy the journey.