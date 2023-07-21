The vibes for today are pleasantly upbeat, which should make for enjoyable encounters. With togetherness and teamwork emphasized, it's a great day for connecting with others, whether for business, romance or fun. The creative energy in the atmosphere is also strong, making this an ideal time to dive into artistic projects or ideas. For those of us who have been in desperate need of a pick-me-up, today's cosmic weather can assist us in finding our mojo again.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

When's the last time you and your partner had time to connect? Tonight makes for a wonderful date night. If you're single, ask a friend or family member to introduce you to someone.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Taking time to tend to your body or zhuzh up your home space will make you feel new again. Doing something kind for an elder can also lift your spirits.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your gift for gab could lead to new love. Chat someone up. Creative ideas are also abuzz. Flow with the inspiration.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect success with a matter concerning your home or finances. Meanwhile, it's currently your season. Do something nice for yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Feel free to promote yourself shamelessly or speak on behalf of something you care about, because you'll definitely have folks' attention.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Something you've been praying or asking for may finally come through for you. That said, continue to nurture your spiritual well-being.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're hoping to grow your list of connections, it's an excellent time to network, join an organization or put out social media content. Attending an industry event could also yield fruit.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might not realize it, but someone is looking out for you. You may get an unexpected blessing or opportunity as a result.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If there's anyone who can inspire people to do good, it's you. Sharing your wisdom or advice with others can make a positive impact.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Before you press on to the next project or goal, take some time to acknowledge how far you've already come. Give yourself a pat on the back.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may encounter someone today who gives you some much-needed encouragement. Sometimes you need folks to remind you of your potential.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Giving yourself some time to rest and reflect can help you in achieving your goals. A calm and clear mind is a powerful tool.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You always have big, bold and impressive ideas. Being original is naturally who you are -- you never have to fake it. You're the person who people gravitate to in any party, space or crowd. There's no denying how brightly you shine; though, you never let the popularity go to your head. You're charming, affable and affectionate. People relate to you. You're fun and outgoing. You're not afraid to leave your comfort zone. This year, you may be celebrating a new home, greater financial security or an addition to your family.