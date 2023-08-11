Mallorca's pleasant Mediterranean climate, as well as an extensive network of roads and secondary roads, make the island a formidable place for cycling enthusiasts. The sport can be practised all year round, with October to May being the most recommendable months. Mallorca's scenery allows you to enjoy beautiful routes with well-paved roads and an infrastructure developed to meet the needs of cyclists.

Cap de Formentor

This is one of the most famous routes in Mallorca for its spectacular views. It can be started from Puerto Pollensa and there is a distance of 20 km to reach the lighthouse of Cap de Formentor. Since access to private vehicles and motorbikes has been prohibited during the high season (July and August), this route is one of the safest for cyclists.

Sa Calobra

Sa Calobra is a small fishing village, belonging to the municipality of Escorca. Sa Calobra is located at the mouth of the Torrent de Pareis. This route is impressive for its beautiful views, its curves and the difficulty of its ascent for cyclists. It is 10 km long.

Cycling around Palma

From the Porto Pi shopping centre to the Arenal, passing through the areas of Portixol, El Molinar and Ciudad Jardín. This is Palma's most famous cycling route, which runs along the seafront and is notable for its flat route. This route allows you to get to know the city's seafront promenade, as well as some of the beaches and the Cathedral of Mallorca.

From Binissalem to Biniagual

This route is a great example of a pleasant route along an asphalted road. The starting point is Binissalem, located in the centre of Mallorca. The route starts at the train station in Binissalem and from there you go through the village until you reach the main road to the Cami de S'Aigo and then take a detour in the direction of Sencelles - Biniagual. It takes about an hour to get to Biniagual after passing through a rural area and fields typical of the area.

Puig de Randa

To do this route that climbs Puig Randa towards the sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de Gracias you have to cross a wooded landscape with unique views over the Pla de Llevant that even on clear days allows you to see the island of Cabrera. The route starts in front of the IES of Llucmajor and continues along the Camí de Gràcia for 20 minutes. It continues along the Camí Vell de Gràcia until reaching the Puig de Randa. The excursion is one of the most recommended for family tourism and lasts two and a half hours.