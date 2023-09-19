The change of season always brings the eagerly awaited wardrobe refresh, and this year, Zara has once again shown why it's one of the favorite brands when it comes to seeking the latest trends. Dresses have always been a key garment in the femininity and versatility of any woman, and the new season has been no exception. If you're someone who loves to stay on-trend, you can't afford to miss these three dresses that are emerging as the most coveted of the season.

Tube dress with seams and a Perkins collar

This dress, available for 59.95 euros, combines elegance and modernity in one piece. Midi-length with a Perkins collar that evokes the sophistication of the 1960s, the sleeveless design adds a contemporary touch, perfect for wearing both in everyday life and on special occasions. Its fitted silhouette enhances the wearer's figure, making it an indispensable wardrobe staple. Although it's a statement piece on its own, it can be perfectly paired with a black blazer or biker jacket to add that edgy touch we all love.

Long metallic thread dress

The radiance of gold never goes out of style, and Zara knows it. For 35.95 euros, you can acquire this round-neck, long-sleeved dress that incorporates metallic thread details in a dazzling golden tone. The light it brings to this garment makes it a versatile piece: perfect for wearing in everyday life and special enough for more formal events. Its versatility will allow you to play with accessories, adapting it to any occasion that arises.

Fitted strapless dress

Sensuality and romance come together in this Zara midi dress, priced at 19.95 euros. Crafted in tulle, its straight neckline and bare shoulders are a nod to timeless femininity. But what truly stands out is its earthy, water, and fire-toned print, reminiscent of autumn colors. To further enhance its beauty, it can be paired with accessories in golden hues, and if you're seeking a more daring look, add a black leather blazer to your ensemble. Undoubtedly, a piece that will make you stand out at any event.

Zara once again surprises us with stylish offerings tailored to the needs and tastes of contemporary women. These three dresses are not only a reflection of the latest trends but also promise to become the standout pieces of the season. Whether it's for a formal event, a get-together with friends, or a workday, these dresses are the perfect ally to stay fashionable and feel unique. Don't wait any longer and get to your nearest Zara store or visit their online shop before they sell out!