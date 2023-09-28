As we approach the month of November, the anticipation for the annual shopping extravaganza known as Black Friday is building. This shopping phenomenon, originally hailing from the United States, has firmly established itself as a significant retail event not just in Spain but also across the globe. In 2023, Black Friday is set to continue its tradition of offering enticing deals and discounts, leaving consumers eagerly awaiting the big day.

While Black Friday is renowned for its jaw-dropping price slashes on items ranging from electronics to fashion to household appliances, it's crucial for shoppers to have a well-thought-out strategy to avoid unnecessary overspending. The temptations are aplenty, but the key is to come prepared with a list of what you genuinely need and a carefully set budget.

Officially falling on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, Black Friday often sees many retailers in Spain kick-starting their deals a few days or even weeks in advance. This extended sales period provides shoppers with ample time to browse and snag the best bargains.

To make the most of the offers, it's imperative to heed some valuable advice. Firstly, comparing prices across different stores is a must-do, as is thoroughly reviewing the terms and conditions of the promotions and return policies. Subscribing to your favorite retailers' newsletters is also a smart move, ensuring you're among the first to receive exclusive offers and stay updated on the latest developments. Some of the most popular stores to watch out for include El Corte Inglés, Mango, and Inditex, which encompasses well-known brands like Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Lefties, Pull&Bear, and Oysho. These retailers typically release discounts the night before Black Friday, initially on their mobile apps and then on their websites.

In addition to scoring great deals on personal purchases, Black Friday 2023 presents an excellent opportunity for early Christmas shopping. Many consumers opt to utilize the discounts to purchase gifts for their loved ones, avoiding the holiday season's crowds and inflated prices.

Lastly, it's vital to prioritize safe shopping practices, especially when venturing online. Ensuring the security of websites, avoiding transactions on public Wi-Fi networks, and retaining proof of purchase are essential steps to safeguard your Black Friday shopping experience.