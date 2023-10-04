Kristine Aghasyan wins Specsavers Ópticas’ Summer Photography Competition, presented with her prize by Jeanette Hampson from Specsavers Ópticas Torrevieja
Followers of Specsavers Ópticas’ social media channels voted on the picture they think best reflects and captures the essence of Spain in September. Kristine Aghasyan was selected as the winner, with the largest amount of likes and comments across their Instagram and Facebook pages. Kristine’s beautiful image depicts what she describes as a “romantic sunset”, seen through the rocks at La Mata in Torrevieja. This striking and well composed image encapsulates the rugged beauty of the Spanish coastal areas and the importance of the sea to the communities along the 4,964 kilometres of coastline. It was a firm favourite amongst the jury who shortlisted the entries and the voting public, getting over 300 likes and over 100 comments to win a landslide victory.
