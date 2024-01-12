Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has joined the board of the Mallorca International Film Festival (MIFF), which is gearing up for its thirteenth edition in October.

As reported by festival organisers, Mikkelsen, a frequent visitor to Mallorca where he owns a house, has accepted the proposal from the festival director, Sandra Lipski, to become a part of the committee.

"I will do it, I love Mallorca and this is a great festival", the actor responded to Lipski's offer, who emphasised that with his incorporation he hopes to strengthen the festival's growth and its international presence.

Other members of the steering committee include the Swedish director Ruben Östlund, who has two Palmes d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and three Oscar nominations, and the Danish actor and producer Kim Magnusson, winner of two Oscars for short films.

"The new member of the EMIFF team is a long-time friend of the festival. He visited for the first time in 2018, as a guest of honour to receive the Evolution Vision Award and to premiere the film Arctic," remarks MIFF.

The next edition of the event will be held from 23 to 29 October.