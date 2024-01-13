The current cosmic weather continues to be pleasant, supporting connection and conversation as well as anything else that calms or inspires the mind. Although there may be work to do, the day encourages us to make as much time as we can for rest and rejuvenation. With any tasks that we need to handle, a patient and practical approach will ensure that everything goes smoothly. In terms of entertainment, we may opt for some laid-back fun like binge-watching our favorite show or enjoying a low-key dinner with a friend.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be intentional with how you use or spend your time. It may be necessary to back out of a social engagement to focus on more important matters.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be so stubborn. Harnessing the power of teamwork will be much more beneficial for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Mixing imagination with pragmatism is a winning combination.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Open and honest communication can aid you in resolving any problems you encounter today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Pay it forward for someone today. It can make a powerful impact.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If life has been feeling too repetitive lately, doing something fun with someone you love can shake things up.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Get in as much playtime and relaxation as you can. It will give you the energy you need to tackle your to-do list later.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to cocoon yourself away from everyone today. You'll probably feel more sociable in the evening.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The day's energy may be more chaotic than expected. Take time out to do something that helps you feel anchored.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's something that you want, putting yourself out there and talking to people might be a good way to get it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A bad mood might be hard to shake off. Be patient. Utilise tools that can help ease your mind like music, meditation or some healthy alone time.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're puzzled about something, give yourself a little time to sit with it. Clarity will come soon enough. Talking to a wise friend might help.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You pride yourself on your sharp thinking. You may not always be a fan of learning by trial and error, but the sage wisdom that you're able to glean from such experiences is yet another reason as to why you're so smart. It's no secret that people often come to you for advice and guidance since you're a trustworthy source. People respect what you have to say. Your ability to successfully take an idea from start to finish is a special gift. This year, avoid clinging to old narratives. You are the author of your own story.