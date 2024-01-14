The easygoing vibes ensure a smooth day ahead. We'll find the energy to be useful for just about anything we have planned. Taking time out to recharge is an especially useful way to take advantage of the current cosmic weather. Today is also good for handling chores around the home and helping or caring for others. If there's a goal we're working on, we'll find that marrying creativity with practicality will be the best approach. The day supports us in turning a vision into something real.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Trusting your intuition or leading with empathy can be useful when it comes to guiding or managing others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have quite a bit of fun attending a social gathering online or in-person.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

As you reflect on your accomplishments, remember that the little achievements count, too. Meanwhile, if you've been feeling confused about your path, you may find clarity soon.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Consider each person you connect with today as someone you can learn from. Treat each lesson as a gift.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you need to catch up on work or chores, this can be an ideal time to clear off items on your to-do list.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Fun and romance are high on the agenda for today. Enjoy yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Taking care of yourself and your emotional well-being will ensure that you have enough steam to take care of others, especially the people you love.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your love life won't disappoint, especially if you're looking to meet someone new. On another note, you'll also find enjoyment in doing something creative or educational.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be feeling like a major homebody. Spending time with family, making good food or tending to your house might be your happy place today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be buzzing with excitement and new ideas. Engage with the spirit of spontaneity and see where it leads you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Give yourself a break, whether that means taking time out to rest or being kinder to yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

As you work toward your goals and plan your next steps, you may receive a nod from the universe letting you know that you're on the right track.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You are extremely perceptive and can attune yourself to whatever environment you're in. You know exactly how to make people feel seen. You do your part to make the world better through the power of empathy and creativity. You inspire others to be their best selves. Your courage, passion and positivity are some of your greatest assets. You're a dreamer, but you remain undaunted by the hard work that it takes to make what you envision come true. Your unwavering self-confidence always enables you to achieve success and bounce back from failure. This year, court wonder and serendipity.