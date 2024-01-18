It’s all about productivity today. If there’s a major goal we’re working toward or a list of mundane tasks that we need to plough through, we can harness today’s planetary power to get a great deal done. The day can be useful for meetings and discussions, solving problems, and handling financial matters. Creativity as well as personal wellness and development are also areas where we can thrive. No matter what we’ve got planned, we can take heart knowing that the current cosmic vibes will help to ensure that all goes well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can achieve success by making savvy business or financial decisions. This can be a great day for advancing your career or leading a project.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Charm, wit and confidence! You’ve got the winning combination to handle just about any situation.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Carefully strategise your next move. The time spent reflecting — and the attention to detail — will pay off.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Working with the right group will lead to positive results. It’s a great day for a meeting, workshop or event.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may draw in a lot of attention due to your skills. If you want to make a good impression, you can at this time. You can get a lot accomplished, too.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The day is favourable for romance and creative work as well as travel and leisure. Take your pick! Do anything that makes your heart say “yes.”

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you have to resolve a matter concerning your family or home, today gives you what you need to handle it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can get a lot out of the conversations and exchanges that you have today. You may receive promising news or valuable information.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be moved to work on your wellness or improve your finances. You can make significant progress.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Everything you need to succeed is already within you. You just need to make your move.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you’re feeling like you need to be in your own bubble, take time for yourself. Recharge your batteries.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may have a lot of fun socialising and meeting new people. Strike up a conversation.

FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY

You’re smart, disciplined and resourceful. Whether you’re going after your next goal or making a comeback, you are a success story. You’re patient, thoughtful and wise. You take your time making decisions, and you don’t rush your way through life just for the sake of getting to the finish line. You work hard, but you also know how to stop and smell the roses. You’re caring, and you often give people sound advice. You do best with people who make you feel as safe and secure as you make them feel. This year, love, joy and excitement are big themes for you.